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Ludhiana: Set to appear before Karnal police, youth goes missing

He settled in Ludhiana last month with a married Haryana woman and her kid; family suspects abduction

Published on: Sep 11, 2026, 22:49:13 IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A 20-year-old youth who came to Ludhiana from Haryana with a married woman and her child has gone missing under mysterious circumstances, with his family suspecting that he may have been kidnapped.

His family searched for him and contacted relatives and acquaintances but could not find any clue about his whereabouts. (HT File)
His family searched for him and contacted relatives and acquaintances but could not find any clue about his whereabouts. (HT File)

The youth, identified as Amarjit, is a resident of Karnal in Haryana. His father Suba Singh has got an FIR registered. According to the complaint, Amarjit and the woman, along with her child, came from Chegma village in Haryana to Ludhiana on August 14 to settle here.

Later, the woman’s maternal family lodged a complaint, following which the Indri police station in Karnal summoned Amarjit, the woman and her child. The woman and her child appeared before the police, but Amarjit did not reach the police station. He also failed to return home afterwards.

His family searched for him and contacted relatives and acquaintances but could not find any clue about his whereabouts.

In its complaint, the family expressed apprehension that Amarjit may have been stopped by someone while travelling. They also feared that he could have been assaulted or kidnapped.

He added that the police were also examining whether the disappearance was linked to the complaint lodged by the woman’s maternal family, a personal dispute, an incident during the journey or any other reason.

An FIR under Section 127(6) (wrongful confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against unidentified persons.

 
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