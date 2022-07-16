Ludhiana shop owners accuse officials of releasing towed vehicle in exchange of money
The local market association on Saturday accused the traffic police’s tow-away van officials of allegedly releasing a towed vehicle after accepting money from the owner in Niggar Mandi, near Akalgarh market in the afternoon.
The local market association captured the incident on their mobile phones and filed a complaint to the senior officers, following which an inquiry was marked in the matter.
Niggar Mandi Market Association president Rahul Malhotra said the police personnel, along with employees of private companies hired for towing away wrongly-parked vehicles, were pressed for the job in the market.
He said that the incident was recorded when the police team on Saturday afternoon, having towed away three scooters from different markets, were on their way to the police line — where the towed vehicles are kept until the fine is paid by the owners.
“We gave chase to the vehicle. After reaching near the Clock Tower they released one of the vehicles after accepting money from the vehicle owner. We captured it on our smartphone. When we questioned the police personnel, he failed to give any satisfactory reply, while the private firm employees started misbehaving with us,” he said.
Further, Malhotra said, “We brought the matter in contact with the Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma and also made a complaint to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP, traffic 2) Gurpreet Singh.”
The traffic police personnel, meanwhile, stated that they were in the middle of the process of towing the scooter when the owner of the vehicle turned up on the spot and stated that his mother had been admitted to a hospital and that he needed to reach the spot immediately, following which the team released his vehicle.
The assistant commissioner of police (ACP) said a complaint has been received with the allegations regarding the release of a towed vehicle in exchange for money, adding that an investigation has been initiated.
