Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Snatching accused held after exchange of fire

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 09, 2024 05:08 AM IST

The police arrested a robbery and snatching accused late on Thursday following an exchange of fire at Jassian Road, officials said.

The police arrested a robbery and snatching accused late on Thursday following an exchange of fire at Jassian Road, officials said.

ADCP Amandeep Singh Brar and other police personnel investigating at the spot after the arrest of Amit Kumar following an exchange of fire in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
ADCP Amandeep Singh Brar and other police personnel investigating at the spot after the arrest of Amit Kumar following an exchange of fire in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

They said the accused, Amit Kumar of Tibba Road, suffered a bullet injury on his leg after the police opened retaliatory fire. He was rushed to the civil hospital, where his condition has been stated as stable.

The accused is facing two cases of snatching and robbery. Police recovered an illegal pistol from his possession.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said the CIA staff set up a checkpoint at Jassian Road and were checking vehicles.

The accused, who was crossing from the area riding a scooter, was signalled to stop by the personnel at the checkpoint. Instead of stopping, the accused sped up the scooter, the ADCP said.

He added that the police chased the accused, who then flashed a gun and opened fire targeting the police team. The police retaliated and the accused was hit on his leg. A total of three bullets were fired.

The ADCP said a case was registered and the police are questioning the accused to know from where he procured the illegal weapon from and for what purpose.

Later, a forensic team visited the spot to collect evidence.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //