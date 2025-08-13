Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana South AAP MLA injured in accident at Khanauri, out of danger

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 12:55 pm IST

Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina was returning from Delhi airport after US visit when accident occurred on Haryana border early on Wednesday.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinderpal Kaur was injured when the vehicle she was travelling in hit a road divider near Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border on Wednesday morning, police said.

AAP MLA Rajinderpal Kaur was injured when the vehicle she was travelling in hit a road divider near Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border on Wednesday morning. (HT Photo)
AAP MLA Rajinderpal Kaur was injured when the vehicle she was travelling in hit a road divider near Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border on Wednesday morning. (HT Photo)

Chhina was rushed to a nearby private hospital in Kaithal district, they said, adding she had suffered injuries on the face. She was administered first aid after which she left for Ludhiana.

According to family sources, Chhina had just returned from the United States after attending an international conference. She landed at Delhi airport on Tuesday night. Her husband, son, security gunman, and driver had come to receive her.

The police said that as the vehicle neared the inter-state border at Khanauri, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the divider. Hospital authorities confirmed that the MLA had suffered minor injuries and had left after being administered first aid.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana South AAP MLA injured in accident at Khanauri, out of danger
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On