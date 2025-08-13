Ludhiana South AAP MLA injured in accident at Khanauri, out of danger

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinderpal Kaur was injured when the vehicle she was travelling in hit a road divider near Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border on Wednesday morning, police said. AAP MLA Rajinderpal Kaur was injured when the vehicle she was travelling in hit a road divider near Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border on Wednesday morning. (HT Photo)

Chhina was rushed to a nearby private hospital in Kaithal district, they said, adding she had suffered injuries on the face. She was administered first aid after which she left for Ludhiana.

According to family sources, Chhina had just returned from the United States after attending an international conference. She landed at Delhi airport on Tuesday night. Her husband, son, security gunman, and driver had come to receive her.

The police said that as the vehicle neared the inter-state border at Khanauri, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the divider. Hospital authorities confirmed that the MLA had suffered minor injuries and had left after being administered first aid.