Ludhiana: STF to investigate cases of recovery of drugs from jail inmates

After cracking the racket involved in supplying drugs to the Ludhiana Central Jail, the Special Task Force (STF) has been given the task to investigate the cases of recovery of drugs from the inmates.

According to officials, it is nearly impossible to smuggle drugs into jail for an individual. If the drugs are being smuggled into the prison, then there must be an organised gang working behind it. To bust the racket, the STF has been given the task.

The STF will investigate all the cases of recovery of drugs in large quantities and intoxicant pills. The step will also ease the workload of cases from the local police station. As of now, each investigating officer is dealing with more than 20 cases related to jails, including scuffle between the inmates, recovery of mobile phones and other contrabands.

Snehdeep Sharma, assistant inspector general of police (AIG), Special Task Force (STF), said that they will investigate to find the roots of the racket of smuggling drugs into the prison. In the future, the jail staff will inform the STF as well as the police after the recovery of drugs from the inmates.

On September 19, the STF unit busted an alleged racket supplying drugs to the Ludhiana Central Jail inmates with the arrest of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), a tea stall owner and two inmates selling the drugs inside the jail complex.

After the incident, the police commissionerate also put a scanner on all the police personnel who are deputed to take the inmates to courts for hearing from jail and vice versa. Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma said that they will reshuffle the staff deputed in the jail duty.