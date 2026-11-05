Ludhiana: Suicide threat used to extort ₹5 lakh from ex-employer, 3 booked

Three members of a family have been booked for allegedly demanding ₹5 lakh from a Ludhiana jeweller by threatening to die by suicide and implicate him in their deaths. ASI Baldev Singh, the investigating officer, said the case had been registered under Sections 316(4) (criminal breach of trust), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS. (HT File)

The Division Number 8 police have registered a case against Amal Malik, his brother Shyamal Malik and Shyamal’s wife, Sanchita Malik, on the complaint by Vikram Kapoor, a resident of Urban Estate on Chandigarh Road.

Kapoor alleged that Amal and Shyamal, who had worked at his jewellery shop, stole gold from the premises. While Amal allegedly took away 144 gm of gold, Shyamal was accused of stealing another 124 gm. Kapoor subsequently lodged an FIR, following which both brothers were arrested. According to the complainant, the two men were recently released on bail and began threatening him. They allegedly threatened to die by suicide and implicate him in their deaths unless he paid them ₹5 lakh and agreed to stop pursuing the matter. Kapoor submitted a complaint to the city police on September 25. Following an inquiry into his allegations, the police registered a case against the three accused.

ASI Baldev Singh, the investigating officer, said the case had been registered under Sections 316(4) (criminal breach of trust), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.