Ludhiana: SUV stolen from New Model Town house

A new Mahindra Scorpio was stolen from outside a house in New Model Town in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police said.

The suspect then drove away in the Scorpio while his accomplices followed in the Honda City. (HT Photo)

A CCTV footage has captured the suspects arriving in a Honda City, unlocking the SUV and fleeing with it, the police added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to a complaint lodged with Division Number 5 police, the SUV was parked outside the family’s house when the suspects arrived in the sedan around 2.30 am. One of them got out and approached the Scorpio.

CCTV footage submitted to the police shows the suspect trying to unlock the SUV. Its emergency lights reportedly flashed during the attempt, but the suspect continued and eventually managed to open the vehicle.

The suspect then drove away in the Scorpio while his accomplices followed in the Honda City.

The theft came to light in the morning when the family noticed that the SUV was missing. They subsequently checked CCTV cameras installed around the area and found footage showing the suspects and the vehicle used in the crime.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Scorpio had been purchased recently and was gifted by the complainant, Mayank Takkar, to his father on Father’s Day on June 21. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Scorpio had been purchased recently and was gifted by the complainant, Mayank Takkar, to his father on Father’s Day on June 21. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

ASI Dharampal, in-charge of Kochar Market police post, said the CCTV footage had captured the Honda City used by the suspects and its registration number was visible. “Details of the vehicle are being verified and teams are working to trace both the stolen Scorpio and the suspects,” he said.

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to establish the route taken by the suspects after the theft.