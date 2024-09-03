Ludhiana: Two more liquor vends robbed in city

The spate of robberies continued at liquor vends across the city as miscreants targeted two more outlets on Monday, making away with nearly ₹1 lakh, officials said. The spate of robberies continued at liquor vends across the city as miscreants targeted two more outlets on Monday, making away with nearly ₹ 1 lakh, officials said. (HT File)

In the first case, miscreants robbed ₹50,000 from a liquor vend near Verka milk plant on the Ludhiana-Ferozeopur Road.

The Sarabha Nagar police have registered a first-information report (FIR) against four unidentified accused following a complaint by one Rinki Ahuja of Daad village.

The complainant said he works as a manager at AB liquor shop, located near Laxmi petrol pump on Ferozepur Road. He alleged that on August 31, four unidentified miscreants carrying weapons barged into the shop robbed ₹50,000 after threatening him. The accused also took away some bottles of vodka, he added.

Assistant sun-inspector (ASI) Hardeep Singh said a case under section 307 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against unidentified accused at Sarabha Nagar police station.

In the second case, four miscreants allegedly robbed ₹45,000 from a liquor vend near Jaspal Bangar.

An FIR was registered following a statement by Jang Singh, in-charge of liquor vends in Shiva Trading Company.

He said that four miscreants riding two bikes without registration plates targeted the liquor vend and fled with ₹45,000 after threatening the employees with sharp-edged weapons.

ASI Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under sections 304, 3 (5) of BNS was registered against unidentified accused.