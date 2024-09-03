 Ludhiana: Two more liquor vends robbed in city - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Two more liquor vends robbed in city

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 03, 2024 10:37 PM IST

The spate of robberies continued at liquor vends across the city as miscreants targeted two more outlets on Monday, making away with nearly ₹1 lakh, officials said.

The spate of robberies continued at liquor vends across the city as miscreants targeted two more outlets on Monday, making away with nearly 1 lakh, officials said.

The spate of robberies continued at liquor vends across the city as miscreants targeted two more outlets on Monday, making away with nearly ₹1 lakh, officials said. (HT File)
The spate of robberies continued at liquor vends across the city as miscreants targeted two more outlets on Monday, making away with nearly 1 lakh, officials said. (HT File)

In the first case, miscreants robbed 50,000 from a liquor vend near Verka milk plant on the Ludhiana-Ferozeopur Road.

The Sarabha Nagar police have registered a first-information report (FIR) against four unidentified accused following a complaint by one Rinki Ahuja of Daad village.

The complainant said he works as a manager at AB liquor shop, located near Laxmi petrol pump on Ferozepur Road. He alleged that on August 31, four unidentified miscreants carrying weapons barged into the shop robbed 50,000 after threatening him. The accused also took away some bottles of vodka, he added.

Assistant sun-inspector (ASI) Hardeep Singh said a case under section 307 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against unidentified accused at Sarabha Nagar police station.

In the second case, four miscreants allegedly robbed 45,000 from a liquor vend near Jaspal Bangar.

An FIR was registered following a statement by Jang Singh, in-charge of liquor vends in Shiva Trading Company.

He said that four miscreants riding two bikes without registration plates targeted the liquor vend and fled with 45,000 after threatening the employees with sharp-edged weapons.

ASI Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under sections 304, 3 (5) of BNS was registered against unidentified accused.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
