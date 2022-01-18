Ludhiana: Two women posing as maids steal cash, jewellery after sedating woman, daughter

Two unidentified women posing as domestic helps sedated a 40-year-old woman and her daughter in Manjit Vihar, Salem Tabri, and decamped with cash, jewellery and other valuables on Sunday.

The victim, Prabhdeep Kaur, stated in her complaint that her husband works in Dubai and she lives here with her daughter. She said that on January 6, the two women approached her for work with the reference of her neighbour. Minutes that after that, she and her daughter lost consciousness, and woke up the next day. Kaur suspects that the accused sprayed the room with a sedative. She tried to trace the duo with help from her neighbours, but failed, following which she approached the police.

Sub-inspector Tamana Devi, who is investigating the case, said that as there are no CCTV cameras installed in the street and the camera installed at the residence of the complainant was not operational, no footage of the accused women was available. A case under Sections 380 and 34 of IPC has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused.