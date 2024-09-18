Ludhiana: Vet Varsity conducts fourth faculty induction training programme

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, organised the fourth faculty induction training programme. The comprehensive 10-day training was designed to integrate 18 newly appointed assistant professors. Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, organised the fourth faculty induction training programme in Ludhiana on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. (HT Photo)

The Human Resource Management Centre (HRMC) organised the programme with a focus on equipping new faculty members with the essential skills and insights necessary for their roles. The induction began with an inaugural address by HRMC director LD Singla who highlighted varsity’s notable achievements and ongoing initiatives. This was followed by an informative session on promotion and tenure processes conducted by assistant registrar Pardeep Kumar.

Participants delved into a range of academic and administrative topics, including research article writing, international training approvals, and intellectual property management. Faculty members Dr Balbir Bagicha Singh Dhaliwal, Dr Kuldeep Gupta, and Dr JS Hundal facilitated these sessions providing invaluable expertise.

The training also included practical field visits to various university departments and research facilities including the Multispecialty Veterinary Hospital, College of Dairy and Food Science Technology, College of Fisheries, College of Animal Biotechnology, Centre for One Health, CIPHET and ICAR-ATARI. These visits offered hands-on experience with key research infrastructure.

Workshops on communication skills, artificial intelligence tools and wealth management were conducted by Dr Surjit Singh Makkar and Mohit Sehgal.

The programme culminated with a valedictory session led by registrar Dr HS Banga who underscored the significance of ongoing professional development. Dr Singla reiterated the programme’s role in fostering academic excellence and innovation, stating, “The faculty induction programme reflects our unwavering commitment to nurturing academic talent and enhancing the overall educational experience at our premier institute.”