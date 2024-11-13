Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Vigilance raids 14 locations during probe into embezzlement case

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 13, 2024 06:08 AM IST

Punjab Vigilance Bureau raided 14 sites linked to ex-Congress chairperson Darshan Lal Laddoo over embezzlement allegations. Laddoo calls claims baseless.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) conducted raids at 14 locations linked to a former Congress market committee chairperson in Ludhiana, officials aware of the development said. The raids come as part of a probe into allegations of embezzling crores from government funds.

A VB officer from Mohali confirmed that the raids were part of a broader investigation, but declined to provide details. (HT Photo)
A VB officer from Mohali confirmed that the raids were part of a broader investigation, but declined to provide details. (HT Photo)

Accused Darshan Lal Laddoo said the allegations were baseless and he was co-operating in the probe.

“I came here to understand the basis of the investigation and to cooperate fully with the vigilance team,” he said.

On being asked about separate raids on other properties, he clarified that another team is conducting a distinct investigation prompted by a separate complaint.

Laddoo dismissed claims of illegal construction on public roads and asserted ownership of the land under investigation.

He said the colony had undergone regularisation under a 2018 policy and payments were deposited accordingly. He added that the layout has not been approved yet.

Laddoo added that a high court stay order is in place on the colony.

A VB officer from Mohali confirmed that the raids were part of a broader investigation, but declined to provide details.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //