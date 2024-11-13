Ludhiana: Vigilance raids 14 locations during probe into embezzlement case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) conducted raids at 14 locations linked to a former Congress market committee chairperson in Ludhiana, officials aware of the development said. The raids come as part of a probe into allegations of embezzling crores from government funds. A VB officer from Mohali confirmed that the raids were part of a broader investigation, but declined to provide details. (HT Photo)

Accused Darshan Lal Laddoo said the allegations were baseless and he was co-operating in the probe.

“I came here to understand the basis of the investigation and to cooperate fully with the vigilance team,” he said.

On being asked about separate raids on other properties, he clarified that another team is conducting a distinct investigation prompted by a separate complaint.

Laddoo dismissed claims of illegal construction on public roads and asserted ownership of the land under investigation.

He said the colony had undergone regularisation under a 2018 policy and payments were deposited accordingly. He added that the layout has not been approved yet.

Laddoo added that a high court stay order is in place on the colony.

