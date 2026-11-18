The Punjab government has informed the Punjab and Haryana high court that it will scrutinise the proceedings of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation’s General House, including objections raised by Congress councillor and Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) member Gaurav Bhatti. The government gave an assurance that Bhatti’s pending representations would be examined and decided by December 31. Congress councillor Gaurav Bhatti’s representations to be looked into by December 31. (HT File)

The assurance came during the hearing of Bhatti’s petition, which flagged alleged irregularities in the recording of objections during MC proceedings. He raised questions over major civic contracts, including deep cleaning of road and solid waste management.

In its November 12 order, a division bench of justices Suvir Sehgal and Rajesh Gaur recorded the state counsel’s submission that Bhatti’s pending representations, along with any fresh representation submitted within a week, would be decided on or before December 31.

The state counsel also submitted that comments on the resolution in question would be sent to the government within two weeks. The MC counsel informed the court that the resolution was already pending before the government.

The petition had earlier come up for hearing on October 28, when Bhatti’s grievance — that his objections to the ₹81.54-crore deep-cleaning tender and the eight-year solid waste management project estimated at ₹1,164 crore at the MC General House meeting held on October 12 did not find a place in the minutes — was brought to the court’s notice.

The MC counsel had produced a copy of the resolution and submitted that it required approval from the competent authority before being finalised and circulated among members.

Regarding the road deep-cleaning contract, Bhatti alleged that the tender was not adequately publicised. However, the MC counsel told the court that the notice inviting tender had been published in a newspaper on April 26, 2026, and that three bidders had participated in the online process. The counsel added that the tender was being finalised.

Bhatti had also questioned the financial and technical justification for the deep-cleaning and solid waste management proposals.

The HC disposed of the petition after recording the state government’s submissions.

The court also granted Bhatti liberty to challenge the deep-cleaning tender separately, if so advised, and in accordance with the law.