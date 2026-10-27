Ludhiana witnesses 1st farm fire incident of this season

The district’s stubble burning count has remained exceptionally low this paddy season with just one incident reported so far against eight during the corresponding period last year. The district’s figures mirror a broader decline across Punjab, where 581 farm fires had been recorded till October 24, down from more than 700 a year earlier. The annual monitoring period for stubble burning begins on September 15, ahead of the paddy procurement season that starts on October 1. (HT FILE)

According to the latest data from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), the state recorded 581 farm-fire incidents till October 24. The annual monitoring period for stubble burning begins on September 15, ahead of the paddy procurement season that starts on October 1.

In Ludhiana, a PPCB team inspected one location flagged this season, while four locations were inspected during the corresponding period last year. The district has around 2.6 lakh hectares under paddy cultivation, of which 23% has been harvested so far.

Official data recorded one incident under the monitoring protocol this year, compared with eight last year, when crop burning was confirmed at one of the four inspected locations.

Gurdeep Singh, chief agriculture officer, Ludhiana, attributed the decline to better returns from crop residue, the availability of machinery and sustained awareness campaigns. “Last year, farmers received good prices for stubble as it is used as fuel. This is one of the main reasons why they are not preferring to burn it. Moreover, baling machinery is also available at subsidised rates,” he said.

Singh added that regular awareness camps organised across the district had also contributed to the reduction in incidents.

Baling machines compress crop residue into compact cylindrical or rectangular bundles, making it easier to transport and use as biomass fuel. The process offers farmers an alternative to burning stubble in their fields.

“Earlier, areas around Jagraon and Raikot used to report more cases. However, there has been only one incident so far this year, which was also a minor fire at a site inspected by our teams,” Singh said.

With paddy harvesting continuing, officials will monitor the situation closely in the coming days to prevent a rise in farm fires, he said.