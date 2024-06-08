 Ludhiana woman abducted in broad daylight - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana woman abducted in broad daylight

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 08, 2024 10:18 PM IST

Police traced the woman and determined during investigation that she had a dispute with her family members, who had forced her to sit in the car

Panic gripped locals near Pratap Chowk after four men allegedly abducted a woman in a car on Thursday. After the onlookers reported the matter to the police control room, the Division Number 6 police registered a first-information report (FIR) against unidentified accused.

The FIR was lodged following the statement of an onlooker, Divyanshu Sharma of Flower Enclave. (HT File)
The FIR was lodged following the statement of an onlooker, Divyanshu Sharma of Flower Enclave. (HT File)

Family dispute, kin forced her into car: Police

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Police traced the woman and determined during investigation that she had a dispute with her family members, who had forced her to sit in the car. The woman did not record her statement against her family members.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said as onlookers reported the abduction of the woman and it sounded serious, the police registered an FIR under sections 365 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified accused.

He added that the woman was unwilling to pursue the matter and police have initiated a procedure to cancel the FIR.

The FIR was lodged following the statement of an onlooker, Divyanshu Sharma of Flower Enclave. He said that he was crossing from Partap Chowk on June 6 when he noticed four men abducting a woman. The accused dragged her inside a Maruti Suzuki 800 car and fled, he alleged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana woman abducted in broad daylight
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On