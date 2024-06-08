Ludhiana woman abducted in broad daylight

Panic gripped locals near Pratap Chowk after four men allegedly abducted a woman in a car on Thursday. After the onlookers reported the matter to the police control room, the Division Number 6 police registered a first-information report (FIR) against unidentified accused. The FIR was lodged following the statement of an onlooker, Divyanshu Sharma of Flower Enclave. (HT File)

Family dispute, kin forced her into car: Police

Police traced the woman and determined during investigation that she had a dispute with her family members, who had forced her to sit in the car. The woman did not record her statement against her family members.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said as onlookers reported the abduction of the woman and it sounded serious, the police registered an FIR under sections 365 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified accused.

He added that the woman was unwilling to pursue the matter and police have initiated a procedure to cancel the FIR.

The FIR was lodged following the statement of an onlooker, Divyanshu Sharma of Flower Enclave. He said that he was crossing from Partap Chowk on June 6 when he noticed four men abducting a woman. The accused dragged her inside a Maruti Suzuki 800 car and fled, he alleged.