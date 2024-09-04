Ludhiana woman duped of 5L on lure of opening beauty parlour in Dubai

A 37-year-old beautician lost over ₹5 lakh to an alleged fraudster who duped her on the pretext of aiding her in opening a beauty parlour in Dubai, officials aware of the matter said. According a first-information report (FIR) registered at the Sidhwan Bet police station, the Ludhiana woman reached Dubai and was sent back with a mere ₹ 500 in her pocket (Shutterstock)

According a first-information report (FIR) registered at the Sidhwan Bet police station, the woman reached Dubai and was sent back with a mere ₹500 in her pocket.

In the complaint, the woman also alleged that the accused clicked lewd pictures of her and threatened to upload them online if she approached the police.

The case has been registered against one Chirag Soni of Sidhwan Bet.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police FIR was registered under sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 318 (4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He said the police have initiated process to issue a look-out circular.

The victim is a mother of two children. The complainant said she wished to expand her business and applied for a loan at the State Bank of India, Sidhwan Bet branch in 2023.

She met the accused Chirag Soni, who promised her a loan, claiming he had links with senior bank officials.

The woman added that the accused kept on calling her to different restaurants on pretext of applying for the loan and ‘molested’ her.

She alleged that the accused promised to help her in opening a beauty parlour in Dubai and took ₹5.11 lakh from her.

The accused took her to Dubai on August 22. After reaching there, he forcefully sent her back after giving her ₹500, she alleged.

She said that while sending her back, the accused threatened her that if she approached the police or filed a complaint, he would ‘ruin her life’ by uploading her lewd pictures to social media platforms.