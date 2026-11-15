Ludhiana: Woman found dead at home; husband, son booked for murder

The body of a 45-year-old woman, who died under mysterious circumstances, was found at her residence in BRS Nagar on Friday. The Sarabha Nagar police have registered a murder case against Nirmala Rani’s husband Ravi Kant and 22-year-old son Rohit Sharma on the complaint of her brother Sandeep Sharma, a resident of Ferozepur. While the husband has been arrested, the police have launched a hunt for the son, who is absconding. Nirmala Rani, the victim (HT)

In his complaint, the woman’s brother, alleged that his sister had been subjected to prolonged domestic abuse and harassment. He accused Ravi of frequently assaulting his sister and claimed that Rohit, who was allegedly addicted to drugs, harassed her for money to purchase narcotics.

Recounting the sequence of events, the complainant told police that on Friday, his brother-in-law sent a video showing an injury on the woman’s wrist and asked the family to arrange medical treatment for her. When the complainant’s family reached Ludhiana from Ferozepur, they found the woman unconscious at home, while her husband and son were missing. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the complainant said.

Inspector Balwinder Singh, station house officer of of Sarabha Nagar police station, said: “A murder case has been registered against the father-son duo on the basis of the complaint and preliminary investigation. The husband has been subsequently arrested.”

According to the SHO, the preliminary investigation suggested that the woman had an altercation with her husband, following which she allegedly threatened to end her life and consumed a poisonous substance.He further said the husband initially took her to a nearby private hospital, where she received treatment for the wrist injury. However, he allegedly withheld information about the consumption of poison from the doctors. Despite being advised to shift her to another hospital for further treatment, he allegedly brought her back home.

The husband later informed his in-laws about her condition and left the house, the SHO said. By the time her relatives reached Ludhiana and took her to hospital, she had died.

The police are conducting raids to apprehend the woman’s son, who is absconding.