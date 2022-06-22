Ludhiana: Woman ‘poisoned’ after she accused brother-in-law of voyeurism
The Basti Jodhewal police booked a man for voyeurism and poisoning his sister-in-law. The victim has accused his sister-in-law and another relative of helping the accused in the crime.
The 36-year-old complainant, who is a resident of Kailash Nagar, stated that on June 18 when she was bathing, she had noticed that her brother-in-law was peeping into the bathroom through the skylight.
The woman added that she shared the incident with her in-laws and they started abusing him. She alleged that on June 19, her brother-in-law, sister-in-law and another relative laced her food with some intoxicants after which she lost consciousness. After some time when she gathered some consciousness, she found a dupatta wrapped around her neck.
She made a complaint to the police. Sub-inspector Partap Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have booked the brother-in-law of the victim under Sections 354C (voyeurism) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC. The police are investigating the role of other family members in poisoning the victim.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics