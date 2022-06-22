Ludhiana: Woman ‘poisoned’ after she accused brother-in-law of voyeurism

The Basti Jodhewal police booked a man for voyeurism and poisoning his sister-in-law. The victim has accused his sister-in-law and another relative of helping the accused in the crime.

The 36-year-old complainant, who is a resident of Kailash Nagar, stated that on June 18 when she was bathing, she had noticed that her brother-in-law was peeping into the bathroom through the skylight.

The woman added that she shared the incident with her in-laws and they started abusing him. She alleged that on June 19, her brother-in-law, sister-in-law and another relative laced her food with some intoxicants after which she lost consciousness. After some time when she gathered some consciousness, she found a dupatta wrapped around her neck.

She made a complaint to the police. Sub-inspector Partap Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have booked the brother-in-law of the victim under Sections 354C (voyeurism) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC. The police are investigating the role of other family members in poisoning the victim.