Ludhiana: Women travel from towns, villages to tie rakhis on jailed brothers

Rakhis and family ties crossed the gates of Central Jail Ludhiana on Friday as sisters travelled from towns and villages to meet their incarcerated brothers and mark Raksha Bandhan together. For many, the festival meant a brief reunion after negotiating security checks and the restrictions of prison life.

Ludhiana Central Jail authorities allowed women to meet their brothers for nearly 10 minutes to tie rakhis and exchange greetings. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The jail authorities made special arrangements for the occasion, allowing sisters to meet their brothers for around five to 10 minutes to tie rakhis and exchange greetings. Deputy Superintendent Balvir Singh said such arrangements are made every year to facilitate meetings between inmates and their sisters on Raksha Bandhan.

From the early hours, families arrived carrying rakhis and tilak, some having travelled considerable distances for a few minutes with their loved ones.

Once inside the meeting area, the austere surroundings of the jail were momentarily softened by the familiar rituals of the festival — sisters tying rakhis, brothers exchanging greetings and families sharing smiles, conversations and, at times, tears.

For Tibba Road resident Ravi, the occasion carried another deeply personal significance. Arrested around three months ago in an NDPS Act case, he was taken into custody when his wife was six months pregnant.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On Friday, she arrived at the jail carrying their 10-day-old son, giving Ravi his first glimpse of the child. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday, she arrived at the jail carrying their 10-day-old son, giving Ravi his first glimpse of the child. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

His sister also tied a rakhi on his wrist, blessed him and expressed hope that he would get justice. The few minutes with his newborn and family offered Ravi a rare moment of togetherness amid the constraints of incarceration.

For Sonika Rani of Nawanshahr and several other families, too, the festival provided an opportunity to stand by their brothers despite their circumstances.

Their journeys to the jail underscored the lengths families were willing to go to preserve a cherished tradition.

For a few hours, the jail’s meeting area became a setting for a festival more commonly associated with homes and family gatherings, as sisters and brothers sought to preserve a bond that continued despite the barriers separating them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}