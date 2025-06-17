Ludhiana: Wrong delivery costs e-commerce giant 22,000

In a strong message to e-commerce platforms, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ludhiana, has directed Amazon India to refund the full amount to a consumer for delivering a wrong product and failing to resolve the issue despite repeated complaints. The commission also imposed a compensation of ₹7,000 on the company for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also directed Amazon to pay ₹ 7,000 as compensation and litigation cost. (HT Photo for representation)

The order came in response to a complaint filed by Sunil Bajaj, a resident of Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana, who had ordered a Glen 90cm 1200 m³/hr BLDC filterless auto-clean chimney through Amazon on August 15, 2024, as part of an Independence Day discount offer. The chimney was priced at ₹14,414.82 against its original MRP of ₹17,290. Bajaj had also purchased an extended warranty plan worth ₹694.05 from Acko Insurance through Amazon.

The complainant made the payment using his son’s credit card and the product was to be delivered by August 17, 2024. However, on August 18, the product was delivered in his absence without generating any OTP verification. To his shock, Bajaj later discovered that the item received was a different chimney model, billed to another customer named Anmol from Amritsar, priced at ₹11,990.

Despite multiple calls and emails to Amazon’s customer support, including assurances from executives, the issue remained unresolved. Instead of rectifying the mistake, Amazon allegedly advised the complainant to place a fresh order at the current market price of ₹20,999, and assured that the price difference would be credited to his Amazon Pay balance after the return window expired.

The Commission, after examining all records, concluded that Amazon had indulged in unfair trade practice as defined under Section 2(47)(viii) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The panel noted that the company neither replaced the wrongly delivered item nor refunded the amount within the stipulated time.

The commission’s presiding officer Sanjeev Batra and member Monika Bhagat observed that the complainant had been caused mental harassment and financial loss, and held Amazon accountable for negligent service. The e-commerce giant was ordered to refund the price of the product, ₹14,414.82 and ₹694.05 for the extended warranty. The commission also directed Amazon to pay ₹7,000 as compensation and litigation cost.