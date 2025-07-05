Ludhiana: Ambedkar Nagar roof collapse kills 13-year-old

A 13-year-old girl died while three members of her family suffered multiple injuries after the roof of their house collapsed in Dr Ambedkar Nagar in Model Town on Friday early morning. The girl was rushed to a hospital, but she died on the way. The bed on which debris fell early on Friday morning. (HT Photo)

The victim has been identified as Komalpreet Kaur, a student of Class 7. Her father Hardial Singh Kala, mother Baljinder Kaur and younger brother were discharged after being administered first aid from the hospital. The roof of the house was weak. According to the neighbours, the recent downpour caused further damage to the roof of the single-room house.

Hardial Singh Kala, who is a daily wager, said he, along with his wife Baljinder Kaur and daughter Komalpreet Kaur, was sleeping in bed while his son was sleeping on a cot in the room when a big chunk of the roof collapsed around 6 am on Friday.

“We raised the alarm following which the neighbours turned up to rescue us. My daughter Komalpreet Kaur suffered severe injuries on head and ribs. The neighbours rushed all of us to a nearby private hospital,” said Kala.

“Sensing the critical condition of the girl, the doctors referred her to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, but she died on the way,” he added.

Sohan Singh, a relative of the family, said they rushed to the spot after hearing the thud, followed by cries. They alerted the police and initiated a rescue operation. Meanwhile, the police also arrived at the spot. He said the state government should come up with some compensation to the family.

Inspector Balwinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Model Town police station, said the police rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information. The SHO added that the roof of the house was already weak and a heap of soil and sand was kept on it. The rainwater seeped through the roof and caused the damage.