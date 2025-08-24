Search
Ludhiana: Body found in Dhandari Khurd, police suspect murder

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 06:02 am IST

The discovery has raised suspicion of murder as the deceased was found with head injuries and blood oozing from his nose; cops await postmortem report

Panic gripped Dhandari Khurd on Saturday morning after the body of an unidentified man, believed to be around 50 years old, was found near the local cremation ground. The discovery has raised suspicion of murder, as the deceased was found with head injuries and blood oozing from his nose.

According to police, efforts were made to establish the man’s identity, but no leads were found. (Picture only for representational purpose)
According to police, the incident came to light around 5 am when residents came across the body and informed the Focal Point police station. SHO Kulbir Singh, along with his team, rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

Inspector Rajinder Singh confirmed that efforts were made to establish the man’s identity, but no leads were found. The body has been shifted to the civil hospital mortuary where it will be preserved for 72 hours.

“We are probing the case from all possible angles, including murder. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after a post-mortem examination,” police officials stated.

