Ludhiana: Cleanliness ignored in ward 84, says ex-councillor

Former councillor Sushma Mehta has alleged that residents of Rupa Mistri Gali in ward number 84 have been complaining about unhygienic conditions as garbage has been lying scattered across streets and empty plots for several days, raising fears of a disease outbreak. Sitting councillor rubbishes claim. (HT File)

Mehta raised the issue after visiting the locality and bringing the matter to the notice of the municipal commissioner. Mehta alleged that sanitation workers had failed to lift garbage for several days and were instead dumping waste in vacant plots using handcarts. Garbage-filled carts were also being left parked along roadsides, further worsening the situation in the busy commercial area.

She pointed out the contradiction between the civic body’s ongoing cleanliness campaign and the ground reality in the locality. She also blamed the sanitary inspector concerned for failing to monitor the area and ensure regular cleaning.

Mehta said repeated complaints by residents had gone unaddressed and warned that the accumulated garbage could become a breeding ground for disease. She urged the municipal commissioner to intervene immediately, ensure the removal of accumulated waste and fix responsibility for the alleged negligence of sanitation staff.

However, Sham Sundar Malhotra, the sitting councillor from ward number 84, denied the allegations, claiming that no garbage was lying scattered in the streets. He described the complaints as false and misleading.