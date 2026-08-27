Ludhiana: Duo out on bail held with pistol, cartridges in Sahnewal

The Sahnewal police have arrested two robbers, who reportedly targeted people by threatening them with sharp-edged weapons and firearms, and recovered an illegal pistol, live cartridges and a vehicle from their possession.

According to the police, the accused had exchanged fire with a rival group in February, during which one person was injured. (HT File)

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The accused have been identified as Ajit Singh alias Bohemia of Mahadev Singh Nagar, Giaspura, and Sunny Kumar of Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Giaspura. Police said both have a criminal record and had recently come out on bail.

A police team arrested the duo from Pritam Colony, Sahnewal, following a tip-off. During the operation, police allegedly recovered a .32-bore pistol, two live cartridges, a sharp-edged weapon and a Mahindra Bolero from them.

Sub-Inspector Dalvir Singh, SHO, Sahnewal police station, said the accused have previously been booked in cases involving snatching, murder, attempt to murder and violations of the Arms Act. He said the two had also been involved in clashes with rival groups.

According to the police, the accused had exchanged fire with a rival group in February, during which one person was injured. They were arrested in that case but were subsequently released on bail.

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{{^usCountry}} During preliminary questioning, the accused allegedly told the police that gangster Pardeep Kumar alias Billa of Jamalpur, who was killed in January this year, had handed over the pistol and cartridges to them before his death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During preliminary questioning, the accused allegedly told the police that gangster Pardeep Kumar alias Billa of Jamalpur, who was killed in January this year, had handed over the pistol and cartridges to them before his death. {{/usCountry}}

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The SHO added that Ajit’s previous record suggested that he was allegedly involved in the illegal arms trade himself. In April 2025, the CIA of Ludhiana city police had arrested Ajit and his associates for allegedly supplying Uttar Pradesh-made illegal firearms to gangs operating in Ludhiana.

Police are now investigating whether the accused were involved in recent robbery incidents and are also probing the source of the illegal firearm.