Ludhiana: FIR against YouTube channel for making ‘false, scandalous statements’ against AAP

The Shimlapuri police lodged an FIR against a YouTube channel for making false and scandalous statements against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on the complaint of Vikas Parashar, the son of the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Ludhiana Ashok Parashar Pappi. Pappi is also a legislator from Ludhiana Central. The case was lodged on the complaint of the son of AAP LS nominee from Ludhiana Ashok Parashar Pappi

The FIR has been registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) and 505 (making, publishing or circulates any statement, rumour or report) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 66 (Computer related offences) of Information and Technology Act. HT has a copy of the FIR.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Vikas, in his complaint, alleged that a few clips uploaded by the YouTube channel “Capital TV”, that has over 26.7 lakh followers, were spreading false and scandalous statements against AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Chadha and the party.

The complaint further added that some of the contents of the viral video claimed that AAP’s Rajya Sabha member fled to England on the pretext of getting his eyes treated after “throwing state youths into drug addiction”. Another video claimed that AAP distributed LS tickets by taking money from the candidates and a third video contained objectionable and misleading content claiming that AAP Rajya Sabha member met a UK MP, who is a supporter of the “Khalistan movement” and was collecting money on the pretext of the same.

This is not the first time that a YouTube channel or a content creator has been booked by Ludhiana police for hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity between communities.

On February 7, Salem Tabri police arrested a content creator Rachit Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly sharing videos against Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal.