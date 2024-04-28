 Ludhiana: FIR against YouTube channel for making ‘false, scandalous statements’ against AAP - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: FIR against YouTube channel for making ‘false, scandalous statements’ against AAP

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
Apr 28, 2024 07:56 AM IST

The case was lodged on the complaint of the son of AAP LS nominee from Ludhiana Ashok Parashar Pappi

The Shimlapuri police lodged an FIR against a YouTube channel for making false and scandalous statements against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on the complaint of Vikas Parashar, the son of the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Ludhiana Ashok Parashar Pappi. Pappi is also a legislator from Ludhiana Central.

The case was lodged on the complaint of the son of AAP LS nominee from Ludhiana Ashok Parashar Pappi
The case was lodged on the complaint of the son of AAP LS nominee from Ludhiana Ashok Parashar Pappi

The FIR has been registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) and 505 (making, publishing or circulates any statement, rumour or report) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 66 (Computer related offences) of Information and Technology Act. HT has a copy of the FIR.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Vikas, in his complaint, alleged that a few clips uploaded by the YouTube channel “Capital TV”, that has over 26.7 lakh followers, were spreading false and scandalous statements against AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Chadha and the party.

The complaint further added that some of the contents of the viral video claimed that AAP’s Rajya Sabha member fled to England on the pretext of getting his eyes treated after “throwing state youths into drug addiction”. Another video claimed that AAP distributed LS tickets by taking money from the candidates and a third video contained objectionable and misleading content claiming that AAP Rajya Sabha member met a UK MP, who is a supporter of the “Khalistan movement” and was collecting money on the pretext of the same.

This is not the first time that a YouTube channel or a content creator has been booked by Ludhiana police for hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity between communities.

On February 7, Salem Tabri police arrested a content creator Rachit Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly sharing videos against Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: FIR against YouTube channel for making ‘false, scandalous statements’ against AAP
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On