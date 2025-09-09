Ludhiana: Four govt colleges working sans regular principals

Four government colleges in the district continue to function without a permanent head, raising serious questions about the quality of administration and academic management. Government College (East) has been without a principal since April, following the retirement of its former head. (HT Photo)

Even though SCD Government College got a regular principal after a long gap of five months, in April, the leadership crisis in the district’s higher education institutions is far from over.

Government College (East), which has over 1,150 students and even introduced science courses this year, has been without a principal since April, following the retirement of its former head, Deepak Chopra, in March.

The situation is no different at Government Science College, Jagraon, which caters to more than 500 students. Since June, the officiating charge has been handed over to Suman Lata, principal of Government College for Girls, who is also looking after Government College (East), making her responsible for three institutions at the same time.

Meanwhile, Government College in Machhiwara, with over 1,000 students, has also been functioning without a principal. Since May, Gursharnjit Singh Sandhu, principal of SCD Government College, has been handling the additional charge of Machhiwara, leaving him stretched between two institutions. Government College in Sidhsar too continues to run without a regular principal.

Educationists argue that the absence of full-time principals hampers both academic and administrative work. “It is not even easy for one principal to manage three colleges at the same time, as commuting itself takes hours. This delay in appointments is causing serious administrative issues,” said Varun Goel, executive member of the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers Union (PCCTU).

Earlier, when SCD Government College remained without a principal for months, the higher education department had drawn flak for its inaction. Now, with four more colleges still awaiting leadership, the concerns are only mounting.

When contacted, Harpreet Singh Sudan, director of public instruction (higher education), assured that the problem will soon be addressed. “The promotions have been done, and we will soon recruit regular principals in government colleges,” he said.