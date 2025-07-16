Ludhiana: Juvenile among two held for killing man during robbery bid

As many as five days after the brutal murder of an ailing man Tilak Raj, 45, near his house in Gujjar Bhawan at Rahon Road, the police solved the case, with the arrest of a juvenile and his aide. According to the police the accused stabbed the man with a sharp edged weapon following a brief spat during a robbery bid. The police recovered the scooter and weapon used by the accused in the crime. One of the accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

One of the accused has been identified as Gabbar Singh, 25, of Mohalla Hargobind Vihar, Desu Colony of Village Meharban. The police have concealed the identity of the juvenile, however, the stab injury inflicted by the juvenile proved fatal which cut short the life of the man, who came out of the house for an evening walk.

Additional deputy commissioner of olice (ADCP, City 4) Mandeep Singh stated that on July 10 two scooter-borne miscreants stabbed the man to death near his house. Following the complaint of Kamla Devi, wife of the victim, the police lodged a murder case against unidentified accused and initiated an investigation.

“The murder was a challenge for the police as a man was killed near his house. The police formed two special teams to crack the case. The teams scanned the trail of CCTVs and considered every minute detail. On Tuesday, the police traced the accused and arrested them. The accused confessed their crime,”said the ADCP.

“During investigation, the police found that the accused approached Tilak Raj, who was on evening walk after having dinner, on the pretext of inquiring about the pups of a street dog. The accused found him a soft target and threatened him at knifepoint, but found nothing from his pocket. Tilak Raj resisted and tried to pull out keys from their scooter. The juvenile stabbed the man with the sharp edged weapon he was holding and fled leaving him injured. The man was rushed to hospital, but he could not survive,”he added.

Further the ADCP added that after the incident the accused hid in their house and dumped the weapon in bushes at an isolated place. The police have recovered the weapon following the information provided by the accused. The police are also checking their past criminal record.

Hailing from Nepal, Tilak Raj had been living in Haryana with his family for several years before moving to Ludhiana five months ago. He was jobless due to ongoing health issues, including jaundice.