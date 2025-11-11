Ludhiana: Kin block road, seek bus driver’s arrest

A heavy traffic jam was witnessed at Gill canal bridge on Monday as the family members of 24-year-old delivery man Jatin Kumar, who was crushed to death by a private school bus near Jain Mandir Chowk in Dugri, staged a protest on Monday. The protesters demanded immediate arrest of the bus driver involved in the incident. The protest triggered a traffic jam at Gill Chowk in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The protest, which lasted for nearly half an hour, led to a complete traffic blockade on the busy stretch, causing inconvenience to commuters. Police from Sadar police station reached the spot and assured the agitated family that the driver would be arrested soon, following which the protest was called off.

The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon when Jatin, who worked as a delivery man for a private company, was hit by a school bus belonging to a private institution. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while the bus driver fled immediately after the incident. Enraged by the death, Jatin’s relatives had vandalised the school bus later that day.

A police official said that an FIR has been registered against an unidentified person based on the statement of Suraj Chauhan, a resident of Shimlapuri, who is a cousin of the victim. “Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the absconding driver,” the officer added.