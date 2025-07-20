Ludhiana: MP slams MC, PPCB as toxic waste flows into Buddha Nullah

Rajya Sabha MP and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal came down heavily on Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and Municipal Corporation officials after polluted water was found flowing into Buddha Nullah through the Jamalpur drain during an inspection on Friday. PPCB officials getting samples collected from the Jamalpur drain in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

During his inspection, Seechewal pointed out that despite a treatment plant being in place, polluted water was still entering the rivulet. “The Jamalpur pumping station has three motors that are supposed to send 225 MLD of wastewater to the treatment plant, but due to one motor being non-functional for several days, untreated water is flowing directly into Buddha Nullah,” he said.

Acting on Seechewal’s directions, PPCB officials collected fresh water samples from the drain to identify the factors responsible for the pollution. Seechewal demanded that the test reports be made public at the earliest to ensure accountability.

He blamed the negligence of officials from the civic body and the pollution board for the deteriorating condition of Buddha Nullah, adding that people in Punjab, Malwa and Rajasthan were being forced to consume contaminated water, resulting in rising cases of cancer and other serious diseases.

Seechewal recalled that the second phase of Buddha Nullah’s ‘kar sewa’ began in December 2024, and Punjab’s governor had already held three review meetings on the matter. “Yet, the biggest contributors of pollution remain the unregulated dairies and dyeing industries,” he said.

He also criticised the lack of accountability among officers. “No system will improve unless IAS and PCS officers are held responsible,” he warned, reiterating the point he made in front of the chief minister on July 16.

“Buddha Nullah’s revival is possible only when officials are made answerable and strict action is taken against those letting poisonous water flow into the river,” Seechewal added.