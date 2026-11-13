Ludhiana’s draft electoral rolls list over 23L voters

The draft electoral roll for Ludhiana district, published on Thursday under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), lists 23,44,070 electors. The Election Commission has given residents time till December 11 to check their entries and file claims or objections, including applications for inclusion, deletion or correction of names. Of the total electors, 12,16,462 are men and 11,27,537 women. (HT)

Of the total electors, 12,16,462 are men and 11,27,537 women. The draft roll also includes 71 transgender electors and 471 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). January 1, 2027, has been fixed as the qualifying date for the revision.

The exercise has also led to the rationalisation of polling stations, taking their district-wide number to 3,033. These include 1,519 polling stations in urban areas and 1,514 in rural areas.

Voters can check their names and other particulars in the draft roll on the district administration’s website, www.ludhiana.nic.in. Help desks have also been set up at the offices of the respective electoral registration officers (EROs) for verification and assistance. Those who will turn 18 on or before January 1, 2027, and are not registered in any constituency in India can apply for inclusion through Form 6. Overseas electors can seek registration through Form 6A.

Form 7 can be submitted to seek deletion of the name of a deceased elector, while Form 8 can be used to correct electoral particulars or voter ID card details, shift registration to another polling area or obtain a replacement card.

Applications can be submitted to booth level officers (BLOs) at polling stations or at the offices of the concerned EROs. Online applications are also accepted through the Election Commission’s Voter Service Portal (www.voters.eci.gov.in) and the Voter Helpline mobile application, along with the prescribed supporting documents.

Those attaining the age of 18 on April 1, July 1 or October 1, 2027, can also submit advance applications through Form 6. These will be processed in the respective quarters against the applicable qualifying dates.

The EROs will scrutinise and dispose of claims and objections by December 28, while the final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on January 4, 2027.