Ludhiana’s MMR drops; beats national, state’s 4-yr average

The district has clocked an improvement in maternal health indicators this year, as the maternal mortality rate (MMR) dropped from 101 last year to 94 in 2024-25, according to data unveiled by the district health department. This marks the lowest MMR in the last four years for Ludhiana and is 11.7% lower than the state’s MMR of 105. Notably, the current MMR is also below the national average of 97. Health officials attribute the decline in MMR this year to better monitoring of high-risk pregnancies, timely postpartum care, and improved identification of contributing factors. (HT Photo)

Notably, the maternal mortality rate refers to the number of maternal deaths per one lakh live births. It reflects the effectiveness of maternal healthcare services and is considered a key indicator of a region’s public health status. Maternal deaths, on the other hand, represent the actual number of women who die during pregnancy, childbirth, or within 42 days of delivery due to complications, officials said.

This year, the district reported 43 maternal deaths, a decrease from 50 deaths in 2023-24. Most of these cases, which stood at 23 were reported from rural areas, while 20 occurred in urban localities.

In contrast, the previous year (2023-24) saw 28 maternal deaths in urban areas and 22 in rural regions. The trend has remained consistent over the past few years, with 50 deaths also reported in 2022-23 (27 rural, 23 urban) and 52 in 2021-22, where a staggering 34 were from rural belts and 18 from urban parts of the district.

According to health officials, maternal deaths are more common in the age group of 20 to 30 in Ludhiana and are predominantly reported among the migrant population. These women are often more vulnerable to conditions like anaemia and malnutrition. Additionally, these women often have no documented medical history at the time of delivery. This makes it difficult for gynaecologists to anticipate complications, leading to fatal outcomes.” officials added.

However, Health officials attribute the decline in MMR this year to better monitoring of high-risk pregnancies, timely postpartum care, and improved identification of contributing factors.

Dr Amanpreet Kaur, district family welfare officer, noted that the department’s focus on early detection and review of maternal health risks has played a key role in combatting the district’s MMR. “We have seen significant improvement due to timely reviews, identification of high-risk pregnancies, and better follow-ups during postpartum periods,” she said.

Kaur further pointed out that around 60% of maternal deaths were reported from private hospitals and nursing clinics. “Unlike government facilities where Asha workers continue monitoring mothers even after discharge, private institutions tend to discharge them early, resulting in missed complications,” she explained.

The district has strengthened its collaboration with Asha and auxiliary nurse midwives (ANM) workers, especially in identified high-risk zones, ensuring early referrals to government hospitals when needed, she added.

Dr Kaur acknowledged that while rural areas report more cases, it is partly due to better ground-level reporting mechanisms and a higher number of Asha workers in those areas. In contrast, many urban families opt for deliveries at private clinics, leading to under-reporting of maternal deaths in the city.

To address the reporting gap in urban areas, the department has written to the Ludhiana unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the body that oversees private medical institutions, urging them to strengthen postpartum care and ensure systematic follow-up after deliveries.