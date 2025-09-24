Ludhiana: Two groups clash over presidency of student union

Two groups of students clashed outside Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College over the dispute on presidency of the student union on Tuesday afternoon. The groups pelted each other with stones following which tension prevailed in the area. Both groups escaped before the police reached the spot. According to the police no one suffered injuries in the clash. The ASI added that the stone-pelting was linked to an ongoing dispute among youths over the student union presidency. (HT Photo)

According to sources, Lovely Barewal claimed himself as the president of the student union. However, another man, named Pardeep Aujla, along with his supporters turned up there and started claiming himself as the union’s president.

After a heated argument, both the groups indulged in a clash and pelted each other with stones. The matter was immediately reported to the Marado police post, following which a heavy police force was stationed at the college to maintain law and order.

ASI Kapil Kumar, in-charge of the Marado police post, said, “Around noon, some unidentified youths assembled near the college gate and started hurling stones. No one was injured. Additional force has been deployed to ensure safety.”

The ASI added that the stone-pelting was linked to an ongoing dispute among youths over the student union presidency. They said outsiders tried to disturb the college atmosphere, but the situation was brought under control swiftly.

Further the ASI added that the police have not received any complaint yet, but they would take necessary action.