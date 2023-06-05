Ludhiana: Man booked for posting woman’s morphed pictures on social media

The Division number 7 police booked a Maharashtra resident for posting morphed pictures and videos of a city-based woman on Instagram after creating a fake account in her name. According to the woman, the accused has been making calls to her on WhatsApp and threatening her. HT Image

The accused has been identified as Murali Rey of Palghar of Maharashtra. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the father of the victim.

The complainant stated that his daughter had befriended the accused on Facebook in August 2022. They shared phone numbers and started talking. Later, the accused started harassing his daughter following which she blocked him and snapped all the ties.

The complainant added that the accused created a fake account on Instagram in the name of his daughter and started posting morphed pictures and videos on it. When his daughter asked him to remove the pictures, the accused started threatening her.

Inspector Sukhdev Brar, SHO at Division number 7 police station, said that the complainant, who is resident of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar had filed a complaint on February 13. The FIR has been lodged following an investigation.

The accused has been booked under Sections 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and Section 66C (identity theft) of the Information and Technology Act.

