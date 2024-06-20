Mahendergarh: Three killed in road mishap

Three persons, including a woman and her daughter, were killed after a speeding truck hit the pickup van they were travelling in, near Mahendergarh’s Gahli village, police said on Wednesday. A spokesman of Mahendergarh police said that the incident took place when 14 persons, coming back from Salasar after paying obeisance, were going back to Uttar Pradesh. (iStock)

The deceased have been identified as Rajni, 25, her daughter Vashni aged 3 and brother Adhik, 15, of Uttar Pradesh.

“When their vehicle reached near Gahli village, a speeding truck hit their vehicle from behind. A woman, her brother and her daughter were killed in the mishap. Other sustained minor injuries and all of them are stable. The truck driver was booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence,” the spokesman added.