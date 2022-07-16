Maintain record on sale of used mobile phones: Ludhiana police chief to shop owners
Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma on Saturday ordered shop owners to keep record of sellers and buyers of all second-hand mobile phones.
Sharma said snatchers involved in the crime sell their mobile phones to shop owners across the city, and in such conditions, police face problems in solving these cases.
According to the orders, shopkeepers have to maintain a register in which they will maintain records of people selling second-hand mobile phones as well as buyers of used phones
The commissioner of police also warned of stern action against violators.
Sharma had extended the ban on encroachments on roads, setting up rehris, placing products outside shops and makeshift stalls on roadsides on Saturday. According to the orders, encroachments cause traffic problems and mishaps. The orders will remain in force for the next two months.
-
Man arrested in Lucknow for posing as a cop, duping gullible
A youth was arrested for extorting money from commuters by masquerading as a cop, from Polytechnic crossing under Ghazipur police station on Friday /Sunday midnight. The Lucknow police officials said the accused was identified as Abhishek Mishra, 27, of Kalyanpur, Gudamba. One Arman Khan said the accused extorted money in the name of traffic violation. Police officials said the accused was arrested when he again reached Polytechnic crossing to extort money similarly.
-
Ludhiana shop owners accuse officials of releasing towed vehicle in exchange of money
The local market association on Saturday accused the traffic police's tow-away van officials of allegedly releasing a towed vehicle after accepting money from the owner in Niggar Mandi, near Akalgarh market in the afternoon. Niggar Mandi Market Association president Rahul Malhotra said the police personnel, along with employees of private companies hired for towing away wrongly-parked vehicles, were pressed for the job in the market.
-
Insurance firm directed to reimburse ₹7.7 lakh claim for stolen trailer
District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Iffco-Tokio General Insurance Co Limited to reimburse a claim of ₹7.7 lakh against a stolen trailer to the complainant, a logistics company, along with compensation of ₹5,000. M/s Multiform Logistics Private Limited, Fleet Owners and Transport Contractors, Mundian Kalan, Ludhiana, submitted a complaint against the New Delhi-based Iffco-Tokio General Insurance through its managing director (referred to as OP1) and through its branch manager, Ludhiana (OP2).
-
‘Pune climate warriors’ initiative to cover 30 schools
Pune-based NGOs have joined hands to create awareness about climate change among students and make them “Pune climate warriors”. Vanrai, Alert (Association for Learning, Education, Research and Training) and Symbiosis Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability have initiated “Pune climate warriors” programme in 30 schools across Pune covering about 20,000 students.
-
Plans afoot to put Dussehri village in Kakori on tourist map soon
The grand old Dussehri village of Kakori block of the state capital could soon be on the tourist map. “We have big plans for the village, especially the grand old Dussehri tree that is said to be around 300-year-old and is claimed to be the mother tree of Dussehri mangoes,” said district magistrate, Suryapal Gangwar, Lucknow on plans to develop the village into a 'tourist hub'. He also saw the famous Dussehri tree.
