Maintain record on sale of used mobile phones: Ludhiana police chief to shop owners

Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma on Saturday ordered shop owners to keep record of sellers and buyers of all second-hand mobile phones.

Sharma said snatchers involved in the crime sell their mobile phones to shop owners across the city, and in such conditions, police face problems in solving these cases.

According to the orders, shopkeepers have to maintain a register in which they will maintain records of people selling second-hand mobile phones as well as buyers of used phones

The commissioner of police also warned of stern action against violators.

Sharma had extended the ban on encroachments on roads, setting up rehris, placing products outside shops and makeshift stalls on roadsides on Saturday. According to the orders, encroachments cause traffic problems and mishaps. The orders will remain in force for the next two months.