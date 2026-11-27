A day after Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah sought a report from the forest minister on Sheshnag, former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday asked the government to make its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sheshnag track development with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) public.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti addresses a press conference, in Srinagar on Thursday. (ANI) more less

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While questioning the role of the government, Mufti sought complete transparency and accountability on this issue.

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Addressing a press conference, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti raised serious questions over the proposed construction near the ecologically fragile Sheshnag and demanded transparency from the government.

“I want to ask the government why the MoU was extended by the government with the BRO,” she said, adding that the government should apprise us whether an environmental impact assessment was conducted.

“If it has been done, then the government should make it public.” Mufti, who was allegedly prevented from visiting the spot, said that if the concerned minister took responsibility yesterday, why are people being stopped from visiting the site.

The former CM also questioned the government on how JCBs reached Sheshnag.

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{{^usCountry}} “There is a simple question — who had authorised their movement, and what action has been taken against those responsible, and who allowed a JCB to reach at an altitude of more than 3,500 metres,” she said. “This place is a sacred place, not a picnic spot. If the lake and its environment will be destroyed, how will the Shiv Lingam be formed there? This place is a very sacred place and holds importance for all of us.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There is a simple question — who had authorised their movement, and what action has been taken against those responsible, and who allowed a JCB to reach at an altitude of more than 3,500 metres,” she said. “This place is a sacred place, not a picnic spot. If the lake and its environment will be destroyed, how will the Shiv Lingam be formed there? This place is a very sacred place and holds importance for all of us.” {{/usCountry}}

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Mufti asked the government whether they are planning to cancel the MoU with BRO. “Sheshnag is one of the 14 threatened glacial lakes in the world. Already, of the 700 lakes in J&K, we have lost more than 300. The condition of Dal Lake is before us. Even Chinar trees are being cut. Sheshnag is a very sacred lake for the people of J&K and India, as people of Kashmir have been welcoming pilgrims for hundreds of years.”