Parking issue: Man, 5 others assault neighbour, his family

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 05, 2023 11:13 PM IST

The complainant alleged that the accused tore the clothes of his mother, wife and sister. The Tibba police lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Amarjit Singh of Gopal Nagar, his two sons– Babbu and Soni, his aide Subhash Tandon and his two sons Rohit and Saurav

A man along with his two sons and aides allegedly assaulted his neighbour and his family members over parking, police said on Tuesday.

The complainant alleged that the accused tore the clothes of his mother, wife and sister. The Tibba police lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Amarjit Singh of Gopal Nagar, his two sons– Babbu and Soni, his aide Subhash Tandon and his two sons Rohit and Saurav.

The complainant, 23, said that the incident happened on the night of September 2 when he parked his car outside his home, he noticed that Amarjit had laid a cot in the street. He asked Amarjit to remove his cot following which he started abusing him.

The complainant stated that when he objected to it, the accused called his two sons and aides and they started assaulting him. When his mother, sister and wife tried to intervene, the accused assaulted them too and tore their clothes, he said.

When locals gathered there, the accused escaped from the spot.

ASI Baljit Singh said that an FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354B (Assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

