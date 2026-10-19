Man arrested for raping minor daughter in Kullu

Kullu police have arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly raping his 12-year-old daughter within the jurisdiction of Sainj police station, officials said on Sunday. During the investigation, a forensic team from the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL), Mandi, along with the investigating officer, collected and preserved physical and chemical evidence related to the case.

According to Kullu police, both the victim and the accused are residents of Mandi district. Police officials said a zero FIR was registered at Gohar police station in Mandi district on October 14 and subsequently transferred online to Sainj police station in Kullu district through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) portal for further legal action.

According to the preliminary investigation, the girl had visited the community health centre in Gohar for treatment, where she informed the officer concerned about the alleged incident. The police subsequently received information through the emergency response 112 and initiated action in accordance with the law.

The accused was arrested on October 15 and produced before a court. He was remanded to three days of police custody. During the investigation, a forensic team from the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL), Mandi, along with the investigating officer, collected and preserved physical and chemical evidence related to the case.

The accused was produced before the court again on October 17 and remanded to judicial custody until October 27.

Kullu police said the case was being investigated impartially and sensitively. “All necessary precautions were being taken to protect the identity of the minor victim, which is legally required to remain confidential,” police said.