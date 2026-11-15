Man held for selling minor Hisar girl

Hisar police have arrested a man from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly selling a minor girl to another man reportedly for marriage. Police said the arrested accused will be produced in court, and a remand will be sought. (HT File)

The accused was identified as Bhagwan Singh, who was held from his residence in Sehore district.

Police said they conducted a raid while taking action in a case registered at Azad Nagar police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Child Marriage Prohibition Act.

Sub-inspector Mona, posted at Azad Nagar Police Station, said the victim’s mother, a Hisar resident, complained that the accused allegedly sold her minor daughter to another accused, Nilesh, a resident of Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.

During the investigation, the police had already arrested Nilesh, who was sent to judicial custody. The investigation revealed that the accused Singh, played a role in sending and selling the victim to Nilesh.

Police said the arrested accused will be produced in court, and a remand will be sought.