Man held with illegal Turkish pistol in Hisar

Police have arrested a man and seized a Turkey-made Zigana .32 bore pistol from his possession, the second recovery of Turkish firearms in the district in about a month.

The semi-automatic pistol can fire 15 to 17 rounds in a single loading and has been popular among criminals and gangster networks. (HT Photo for representation)

A team of Sadar Hisar police station, acting on a tip-off, intercepted Jasbir alias Jassu, a resident of Kharad Alipur, on the Mayyad–Kharad road near a farmhouse. The team, led by assistant sub-inspector Praveen Kumar, was on patrol in the Mayyad area when the information was received. Officers cordoned off the spot and detained the accused.

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During search, an illegal pistol with ‘Zigana .32 bore’ marked in English on the barrel was recovered. Police said the estimated value of the pistol is about ₹2.5 lakh. When asked to produce a licence, the accused could not give a satisfactory reply, they said.

Police said the weapon is banned in India. The semi-automatic pistol can fire 15 to 17 rounds in a single loading and has been popular among criminals and gangster networks. With the latest seizure, three pistols, along with cartridges and magazines, have been recovered in Hisar so far.