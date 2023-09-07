Manimahesh pilgrimage begins in Himachal on Janmashtami

The 17-day annual pilgrimage Manimahesh Yatra began on Monday in Chamba district’s Bharmour sub-division amid religious fervour. Every year, hundreds of pilgrims from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and others parts of the country trek to the oval-shaped lake to catch a glimpse of Mount Kailash, the abode of Lord Shiva. (HT File Photo)

The commencing of the pilgrimage to the glacier-fed Manimahesh Lake, located at a height of 13,500 feet in Budhil valley of Pir-Panjal range, coincides with Janmashtami, the festival celebrating Lord Krishna’s birth.

The 14-km uphill journey, starting from around 6,000 feet at Hadsar base camp, is considered as arduous as the trek to the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

Manimahesh Temple’s priest Pandit Vipin Sharma said the pilgrimage officially started with hundreds of devotees in the first batch taking the first holy dip, the auspicious timing for which was until 4.15 pm on Thursday.

“The yatra will conclude on Radha Ashtami on September 23,” he said.

It is believed that devotees can view Mount Kailash and sun shining behind the peak only if Lord Shiva is pleased. When the sun shines behind the peak it is called Lord Shiva’s “Mani” (jewel).

Elaborate arrangements in place

Meanwhile, the Bharmour administration has put in place elaborate security arrangements for the pilgrimage. More than 1,000 police and Home Guards volunteers have been deployed at various locations on the trek.

“Tents and medical camps have been set up to facilitate the devotees, while rescue teams have also been deployed at strategic locations,” said Kulbir Singh Rana, Bharmour SDM and secretary of the Manimahesh Yatra Trust.

He said the devotees must register themselves online or offline at the base camp for the pilgrimage.

A maximum of five persons are allowed to register on one online application.

Fitness test must

Pilgrims will have to undergo a medical fitness test at Hadsar and those found unfit will be sent back. He said the yatra will be prohibited during night. In case of bad weather, the devotees should stay at safer places at Dhancho, Sundrasi, Gaurikund and at the lake.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is providing special bus services for devotees from Bharmour up to the base camp. The devotees can also ride to the lake on horses and mules for which they will have to pay ₹4,400 per person.

Heli Taxi services are also available from Bharmour. The to-and-fro ticket for helicopter ride would cost ₹9,000.

Last year, more than 3 lakh devotees had undertaken the pilgrimage.

