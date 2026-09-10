Mann, Cheema inducted in AAP PAC; OSD Ghuman enters executive council

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has overhauled its top decision-making structure during its 15th national council and executive meetings.

Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections early next year, chief minister Bhagwant Mann has been elevated to the political affairs committee (PAC), the party’s highest executive authority. (HT FILE)

Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections scheduled early next year, chief minister Bhagwant Mann and finance minister Harpal Cheema have been elevated to the political affairs committee (PAC), the party’s highest executive authority. Mann, previously a special invitee, now becomes a permanent PAC member alongside former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain.

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During the virtual gathering of 330 national delegates, Arvind Kejriwal was unanimously re-elected national convenor.

Pankaj Gupta and ND Gupta retained their roles as national secretary and treasurer, respectively.

Addresses by Kejriwal and Delhi unit president Saurabh Bhardwaj instructed members to gear up immediately for state assembly polls.

The party also constituted a 23-member national executive. Key additions include Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar and CM Mann’s officer on special duty (OSD), Rajbir Singh Ghuman.

Ghuman’s appointment comes amid growing controversy. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently urged the Punjab Police to register an FIR against Ghuman over allegations of running an organised transfer-and-posting racket out of the chief minister’s office. The ED accused him of manipulating officer postings, leaking confidential state files, and trading administrative approvals for financial gains. Ghuman and Mann have denied the allegations as politically motivated and issued legal notices to opponents.

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{{^usCountry}} The national executive members are: Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Adil Ahmad Khan, Anurag Dhanda, Bhagwant Singh Mann, Dilip Pandey, Durgesh Pathak, Gopal Italia, Gopal Rai, Rani Agarwal, Harpal Singh Cheema, Manish Sisodia, Mohammad Irshad, ND Gupta, Pankaj Gupta, Preeti Sharma Menon, Prithvi Reddy, Rakhi Birla, Bibhav Kumar, Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain, Shelly Oberoi, and Rajbir Singh Ghuman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The national executive members are: Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Adil Ahmad Khan, Anurag Dhanda, Bhagwant Singh Mann, Dilip Pandey, Durgesh Pathak, Gopal Italia, Gopal Rai, Rani Agarwal, Harpal Singh Cheema, Manish Sisodia, Mohammad Irshad, ND Gupta, Pankaj Gupta, Preeti Sharma Menon, Prithvi Reddy, Rakhi Birla, Bibhav Kumar, Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain, Shelly Oberoi, and Rajbir Singh Ghuman. {{/usCountry}}

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The following special invitees are: Ajay Dutt, Chaitar Vasava, Imran Hussain, Mehraj Malik, and Venzy Viegas.