Mann gives nod to Punjab’s e-vehicle draft policy
The chief minister said that the draft policy aims at reducing environmental pollution by checking carbon emission from the vehicles through the promotion of electric vehicles
CHANDIGARH: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday gave a nod to draft of new electric vehicle policy for the state, which envisages registration of 25% more electric vehicles as compared to last year.
The chief minister said that the draft policy aims at reducing environmental pollution by checking carbon emission from the vehicles through the promotion of electric vehicles.
He said that with this aim the state government has formulated the new draft electric vehicle policy. Mann asserted that as per the new draft policy major thrust will be laid in cities like Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala and Bathinda that cater to more than 50% vehicles in the state.
The chief minister revealed that the new draft policy envisages registration of 25% more electric vehicles in the cities. Likewise, he asserted that as per this draft infrastructure in terms of electric charging points will be set up across the state for private and public electric vehicles. Mann also said that due focus will also be laid on establishing state into a hub for manufacturing electric vehicles, components and electric batteries.
Mann further said that a centre of excellence will be established for research and development in this field. He asserted that new courses will be started for generating jobs to the youth in the state. The CM said that draft policy also stipulates cash incentives to the people opting for electric vehicles in the state. He said that a provision has been made to waive off registration fee and road tax on the registration of these electric vehicles.
Mann said the first one lakh buyers of the electric vehicles will get a financial incentive upto ₹10,000 whereas first 10,000 buyers of electric autorickshaw and e-rickshaw will get financial incentive upto ₹30,000. He said that first 5000 e-cart buyers will get incentive upto ₹30,000 and first 5000 buyers of Light commercial vehicles will get incentive between upto ₹30000- ₹50000.
The CM said that before finalising the policy, views of people will be sought. He said that this draft policy will transform Punjab into hub of electric vehicle manufacturing units. Bhagwant Mann said that it is a humble endeavor of state government to make Punjab clean, green and pollution free.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
-
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
