Mann gives nod to Punjab’s e-vehicle draft policy

CHANDIGARH: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday gave a nod to draft of new electric vehicle policy for the state, which envisages registration of 25% more electric vehicles as compared to last year.

The chief minister said that the draft policy aims at reducing environmental pollution by checking carbon emission from the vehicles through the promotion of electric vehicles.

He said that with this aim the state government has formulated the new draft electric vehicle policy. Mann asserted that as per the new draft policy major thrust will be laid in cities like Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala and Bathinda that cater to more than 50% vehicles in the state.

The chief minister revealed that the new draft policy envisages registration of 25% more electric vehicles in the cities. Likewise, he asserted that as per this draft infrastructure in terms of electric charging points will be set up across the state for private and public electric vehicles. Mann also said that due focus will also be laid on establishing state into a hub for manufacturing electric vehicles, components and electric batteries.

Mann further said that a centre of excellence will be established for research and development in this field. He asserted that new courses will be started for generating jobs to the youth in the state. The CM said that draft policy also stipulates cash incentives to the people opting for electric vehicles in the state. He said that a provision has been made to waive off registration fee and road tax on the registration of these electric vehicles.

Mann said the first one lakh buyers of the electric vehicles will get a financial incentive upto ₹10,000 whereas first 10,000 buyers of electric autorickshaw and e-rickshaw will get financial incentive upto ₹30,000. He said that first 5000 e-cart buyers will get incentive upto ₹30,000 and first 5000 buyers of Light commercial vehicles will get incentive between upto ₹30000- ₹50000.

The CM said that before finalising the policy, views of people will be sought. He said that this draft policy will transform Punjab into hub of electric vehicle manufacturing units. Bhagwant Mann said that it is a humble endeavor of state government to make Punjab clean, green and pollution free.