Mann govt responsible for damage to farmers’ crops: Pargat Singh

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president and Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh launched a sharp attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government over the difficulties faced by farmers due to rainfall and inadequate arrangements for the protection of paddy crops in mandis.

Even payments for procured crops were not being made to farmers on time. (HT PHOTO)

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He said farmers brought their produce to mandis after six months of hard work, heavy expenditure and numerous hardships, only to find their crops being damaged because of a lack of essential facilities. He described the situation as a serious failure of the state government.

Pargat said chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who repeatedly promised to procure every single grain, had failed to provide farmers with the necessary facilities in mandis. Even payments for procured crops were not being made to farmers on time.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) leaders also demanded immediate compensation for farmers whose standing crops and harvested paddy stocks in grain markets were damaged by recent rains. They warned that deteriorating grain quality, rising moisture levels and inadequate storage facilities could further complicate procurement, and trigger disputes between farmers and rice millers.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing a press conference, party general secretary and chief spokesperson Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra urged the Punjab government to seek relaxation in permissible quality and moisture norms to prevent further losses to farmers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing a press conference, party general secretary and chief spokesperson Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra urged the Punjab government to seek relaxation in permissible quality and moisture norms to prevent further losses to farmers. {{/usCountry}}

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