Mann hands over job letters to newly recruited PSPCL employees

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 26, 2024 08:10 AM IST

CM Mann said that the youth who were compelled by the system of previous governments to migrate abroad were now returning which was a positive trend of reverse migration in the state.

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday handed over appointment letters to 1,311 newly recruited employees of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited here.

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday handed over appointment letters to 1,311 newly recruited employees of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited here. (HT File)
Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday handed over appointment letters to 1,311 newly recruited employees of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited here. (HT File)

Congratulating them, Mann stated that they deserved these jobs. “It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that these youth have got jobs completely on the basis of merit. The entire recruitment process has been carried on in a fair and transparent manner,” he said after handing over the appointment. Power minister Harbhajan Singh as among those present.

The CM said that the youth who were compelled by the system of previous governments to migrate abroad were now returning which was a positive trend of reverse migration in the state. “We have provided government jobs to more than 49,427 youths in less than three years, marking a record in the state’s history. Among those who secured these government jobs, some are youngsters returned from abroad,” he claimed.

Mann stated that the people of the state had ousted the political parties which used to play musical chairs of power to loot them after every five years. “The opposition leaders slam me just because they are envious of the pro-people decision taken by the state government,” he added. He exhorted the newly recruited youth to become an integral part of the government and serve the people with missionary zeal.

