Mann opens Punjab’s first-ever Sher-e-Punjab T20 cricket league

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday inaugurated the first-ever franchise-based Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cricket League, describing the tournament as a major platform to provide budding cricketers of the state with greater opportunities to showcase their talent, gain exposure and advance in the sport.

The inaugural ceremony was held on Sunday, with the first match of the tournament being played between Amritsar Soormas and Mohali Kings. (HT)

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The inaugural edition, being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), will feature six teams and run till September 13, with all matches being played at the PCA Cricket Stadium in Mohali. Spectators can enjoy the matches for free.

Interacting with the players and organisers, Mann said the league would give talented cricketers from Punjab an opportunity to compete on a major platform and learn alongside established players. “Sher-e-Punjab T20 League is being organised to promote cricket in Punjab and provide greater opportunities to talented cricketers to advance in the sport. The league is being organised for the first time by the Punjab Cricket Association on the lines of the IPL,” he said.

The inaugural ceremony was held on Sunday, with the first match of the tournament being played between Amritsar Soormas and Mohali Kings.

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{{^usCountry}} Khedan Watan Punjab Dian starts Sept 5 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khedan Watan Punjab Dian starts Sept 5 {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister further said his government will organise the biggest sports extravaganza, Khedan Watan Punjab Dian, from Bathinda on September 5. “Three generations of players will participate in this sporting event, making it a unique celebration of Punjab’s sporting spirit,” he said.

Mann said the government’s initiatives were aimed at creating a strong sporting culture across the state and ensuring that Punjab’s youngsters got adequate platforms to pursue excellence in sports. On the occasion, Lok Sabha member Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and other dignitaries were also present.