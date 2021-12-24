Manual for development plan of Punjab’s gram panchayats launched

To sensitise panchayats about development planning, Punjab rural development and panchayats minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Thursday launched a training manual “Integrating sustainable development goals into gram panchayat development plan.”

During a function held at Vikas Bhawan, Mohali, Bajwa said the training manual had been developed jointly by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Coordination Centre, department of planning and state institute of rural development and panchayati raj, Punjab. The objective of this training manual is to strengthen the capacities of panchayati raj institution (PRI) members for developing an inclusive and holistic developmental plan for their respective gram panchayats within the framework of the SDGs.

He urged the panchayat members to work towards good governance, social inclusion, women empowerment and economic development.

He said the gram panchayats were the most relevant and effective agencies of panchayati raj for localisation and realisation of SDGs.

Bajwa said in order to implement the SDG targets, the state government had set up SDGCC under the aegis of the planning department at the state level.

Principal secretary, department of planning, Raj Kamal Chaudhuri said panchayats played a pivotal role in the effective and efficient implementation of flagship schemes on subjects of national and state importance for bringing change at the grass-roots level.

Earlier, secretary, department of rural development and panchayats, Rahul Bhandari said this manual was going to be a milestone towards achieving SDGs in the state. He said the government’s entire approach was necessary in order to achieve SDGs through active involvement of the community at the ground level.