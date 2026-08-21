March held in Dharamshala to honour Tibetan activist Lobsang

The 17th Kashag and the 18th Tibetan Parliament in Exile jointly organised a peaceful march in Dharamshala marking the 49th day since Tibetan activist Lobsang Rangzen self-immolated outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York on July 2.

Tibetan activist, Tsamten, said the gathering marked the 49th day since Lobga Rangzen’s self-immolation outside the UN headquarters. (PTI)

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Tibetans in exile participated in a mass protest march led by the president of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Penpa Tsering and the speaker of the Tibetan Parliament Dolma Tsering in Exile, condemning China’s policies in Tibet and calling for the withdrawal of its recently implemented “Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress Law”.

Ministers and many parliamentarians in-exile also joined the rally which started from Mcleodganj and ended at the police ground in lower Dharamshala. Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile Dolma Tsering said, “We are here to protest against China and condemn the ethnic unity law. We want them to withdraw it since it is implemented to eradicate Tibetan identity.”

Tibetan activist, Tsamten, said the gathering marked the 49th day since Lobga Rangzen’s self-immolation outside the UN headquarters. “We are here to pay homage and also to condemn China’s ethnic unity law. We want the United Nations to intervene. I know China is listening to us, but they are deliberately ignoring us,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Prayer service held to mark 49th day of Lobga Rangzen’s sacrifice {{/usCountry}}

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The 17th Kashag and the 18th Tibetan Parliament in Exile jointly organised a prayer service at Tsuglagkhang, the main Tibetan temple in Dharamshala, to mark the 49th day since Tibetan martyr Lobga Rangzen.

The two-hour prayer service honoured Lobsang Palden’s sacrifice and commemorated Tibetans who have lost their lives in the struggle for the cause of Tibet.

“According to the Tibetan tradition, after a person’s demise, the seventh week, that is the 49th day, is the day they are supposed to transmigrate into another form. It is considered a very important time for prayers for the deceased,” said Sikyong Penpa Tsering.

Sikyong also criticised the “Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress Law”, which was passed by China’s National People’s Congress on March 12 and came into effect on July 1, 2026.

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“Even though it has a very nice name, called the Ethnic Unity and Progress Law, this so-called law has a very sinister design to eradicate the identity of every nationality within China,” he said.