Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mayor Kaur meets Sisodia to discuss development projects in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Sept 13, 2025 07:02 am IST

Mayor Kaur held a detailed interaction with the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, regarding the development of the city which is known as the industrial hub of the state

Moving forward with the agenda of sustainable development, mayor Inderjit Kaur met senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab incharge Manish Sisodia in Chandigarh.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur (HT File)
Mayor Inderjit Kaur (HT File)

Mayor Kaur held a detailed interaction with the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, regarding the development of the city which is known as the industrial hub of the state.

The mayor stated that people of Punjab have full faith in AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann as they have been working tirelessly for the welfare of the state.

She further stated that during the meeting with Sisodia, he shared insights into what steps can be taken for sustainable development of the city.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mayor Kaur meets Sisodia to discuss development projects in Ludhiana
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On