Mayor Kaur meets Sisodia to discuss development projects in Ludhiana

Moving forward with the agenda of sustainable development, mayor Inderjit Kaur met senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab incharge Manish Sisodia in Chandigarh. Mayor Inderjit Kaur (HT File)

Mayor Kaur held a detailed interaction with the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, regarding the development of the city which is known as the industrial hub of the state.

The mayor stated that people of Punjab have full faith in AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann as they have been working tirelessly for the welfare of the state.

She further stated that during the meeting with Sisodia, he shared insights into what steps can be taken for sustainable development of the city.