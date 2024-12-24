Met predict rain, snow from December 27 to 29 in Himachal

shailee.dogra@htlive.com An aerial view of snow-covered statue of lord Hanuman at Jakhoo hill after fresh snowfall in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta)

Amid heavy influx of tourists, Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for another spell of fresh snow as an active Western Disturbance (WD) will bring widespread snowfall and rain to the state from December 27 to 29.

In the last 24 hours, Khadrala received 24 cm of snow, followed by Sangla (16.5 cm), Shillaro (15.3 cm), Chopal and Jubbal (15 cm each), Kalpa (13.7 cm), Nichar (10 cm), Shimla (7 cm), Pooh (6 cm) and Jot (5 cm).

Met department predicts that under the influence of an active WD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and snowfall activity is very likely to commence over many parts of Himachal Pradesh from the evening/night of December 27 and continue till the morning/forenoon of December 29, with peak activity occurring on December 28.

The met department said light snowfall is very likely over many areas, with a few moderate spells of snowfall, particularly over the high, mid and adjoining low hills of the state on December 27 and December 28. Few spells of light rainfall and snowfall is also very likely over most of the tourist destinations, including Shimla city, during December 27 evening to December 28.

Light rainfall is very likely over many parts, with a few moderate spells of rainfall, likely over the plains and adjoining low hills of the state on December 27 and December 28. Isolated rainfall activity is expected on December 29 over the region. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are also likely at isolated places over low and mid hills of the state during evening/night of December 27 until December 28, 2024.

Cold wave, dense fog and ground frost conditions are very likely to continue in plains and adjoining low hills of Himachal Pradesh and subside over many parts of Himachal Pradesh from December 27 for subsequent 3 to 4 days.

268 machines deployed to clear snow: Vikramaditya Singh

As the fresh snowfall brought cheer for tourists, road connectivity in the state took a hit as 350 roads, including three national highways were closed.

According to reports, NH-5 towards Chango and Maling Nalla in Kinnaur, Kullu -- Rohtang Pass NH-03 and Jalori Pass NH– 305 were blocked due to snow. Solang Nalla to Atal Tunnel NH-03, Lahaul Spiti -- NH 03 between Rohtang Pass to Koksar and NH-505 between Gramphu–Lossar were closed.

Addressing media in Shimla, PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday said heavy snowfall has disrupted road connectivity across the state. Outlining the government’s measures for clearing snow, Singh said, “Over 350 roads were initially blocked, with 235 expected to reopen by tomorrow evening.” Singh said the state government has launched extensive snow clearance operations, deploying 268 machines across snowbound regions, including Dalhousie and Rohru.

“Seventy departmental JCBs, 96 hired machines, 13 advanced snow blowers, and 13 bulldozers are currently in operation,” he said. He emphasised the importance of maintaining smooth travel for locals and tourists during the peak festive season while highlighting the economic significance of snowfall for the state.

“By tomorrow evening, 235 roads will be reopened, and all remaining routes will be cleared within two days,” Singh assured as the state prepares for an influx of tourists over the next five days, coinciding with the festive season.

“December snowfall is particularly vital for horticulture,” Singh added, “It provides essential moisture and natural fertilisation for crops, enhancing their productivity. Horticulture, which generates ₹4,500 crores annually, is the backbone of our economy, and this snowfall is a boon for it. Additionally, tourism, a key revenue contributor.”

He said, “We are fully prepared to host visitors in Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie, and other locations. This is an opportunity to showcase Himachal’s winter charm and boost our economy.” Singh who held a review meeting with the PWD to ensure efficient operations said, “I have instructed the chief engineers to cancel all leaves of field staff deployed in snowbound areas. Alternative arrangements will only be considered in cases of extreme emergencies,” he said.