Met predicts intermittent light rains in J&K till Sunday

Though the day was hot and humid in Kashmir on Friday, the weather turned cloudy in the evening in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) bringing brief light rains and winds in some parts. The MeT said amid the cloudy weather there was slight rain over parts of Kashmir and Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban-Banihal axis in Jammu. The MeT director in Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad, said, “Sunday is also expected to witness an intermittent spell of light to moderate rain and thundershower at many places.” (HT File)

“Light rains were received in Pahalgam in south Kashmir and Batote and Katra in Jammu,” said a MeT official in the evening, adding, “Similarly, Srinagar and Jammu cities also recorded some rains after 5:30 pm.”

The MeT director in Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad, said there is possibility of intermittent moderate rainfall at most places of J&K with heavy showers and rainfall at few places on Saturday.

“Sunday is also expected to witness an intermittent spell of light to moderate rain and thundershower at many places,” he said.

The rains may bring flash floods, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at few vulnerable places on July 5-6, the MeT cautioned.

“Few low-lying areas may experience temporary water logging conditions. Few places may experience moderate thunderstorms/lightning,” it said.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded 34.2°C on Friday, slightly lower after witnessing the highest July temperature since 1999 at 35.7°C ( 6.1°C above normal) on Thursday.

The MeT said in the southern resort of Kokernag, the mercury settled at 30.9°C down from Thursday’s 33.0°C. On Wednesday, the resort had recorded the highest ever temp of 33.3°C.

Ski resort of Gulmarg yet again recorded a day temperature of 23.4° C, while Pahalgam recorded a high temperature of 26.3° C.

Hot, humid conditions from July 8-10

The MeT has predicted hot and humid conditions again from July 8 to 10. “Hot and humid weather with possibility of brief spell of rain at scattered places of Jammu Division towards late night /early morning and spell of rain at few places of Kashmir Division,” Ahmad said.

“On July 11 and 12, there is forecast of a spell of light to moderate rain/thundershower at scattered places,” he said.